Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Fall -7.63% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EVGN share is $10.24, that puts it down -182.09 from that peak though still a striking 74.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $141.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 628.69K shares over the past three months.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.12%, and it has moved by 5.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 251.91%. The short interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 75.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, EVGN is trading at a discount of -313.22% off the target high and -313.22% off the low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evogene Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares have gone down -7.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.43% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return -18.00% in 2021.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Evogene Ltd. insiders own 10.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.93%, with the float percentage being 26.78%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.59 million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $21.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 6.48% of the stock, which is worth about $12.31 million.