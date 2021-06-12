Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Is Likely To Grow By 37.54% Or More

During the last session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the EQX share is $13.66, that puts it down -53.48 from that peak though still a striking 13.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $8.90 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by 5.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.64%. The short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 4.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.25, which implies an increase of 37.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.48 and $18.46 respectively. As a result, EQX is trading at a discount of -107.42% off the target high and -28.99% off the low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinox Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares have gone down -11.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.95% against 4.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 157.90% in 2021.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders own 12.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.96%, with the float percentage being 41.28%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.9 million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $309.22 million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $56.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 11.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.14 million, or about 3.75% of the stock, which is worth about $89.04 million.