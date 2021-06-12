Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Stock Jumped 42.94% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.63% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the EFOI share is $11.60, that puts it down -124.81 from that peak though still a striking 37.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $24.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 909.12K shares over the past three months.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EFOI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) registered a 8.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.63% in intraday trading to $5.16 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.82%, and it has moved by 42.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.54%. The short interest in Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 53.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, EFOI is trading at a discount of -113.18% off the target high and -113.18% off the low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Focus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares have gone up 15.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.50% against -9.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.30%. While earnings are projected to return 38.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Energy Focus Inc. insiders own 13.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.15%, with the float percentage being 14.04%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 6.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71550.0 shares, is of International Assets Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 13591.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54771.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7456.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $38696.0.