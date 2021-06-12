Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Could Post A 12.65% Or More Growth

During the last session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the EDR share is $33.20, that puts it down -11.52 from that peak though still a striking 21.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.25. The company’s market capitalization is $13.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $29.77 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.06%, and it has moved by -0.77% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.08, which implies an increase of 12.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, EDR is trading at a discount of -37.72% off the target high and -0.77% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -328.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 76.42% per annum.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.31%, with the float percentage being 56.31%.