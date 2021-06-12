Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE: EEX) Surged 12.87% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.17% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the EEX share is $7.28, that puts it down -27.72 from that peak though still a striking 68.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $421.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 163.94K shares over the past three months.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) trade information

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) registered a 5.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.17% in intraday trading to $5.70 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.25%, and it has moved by 12.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.00%. The short interest in Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies a decrease of -3.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, EEX is trading at a premium of 3.51% off the target high and 3.51% off the low.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then jump 175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 28.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

EEX Dividends

Emerald Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Emerald Holding Inc. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s Major holders

Emerald Holding Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.19%, with the float percentage being 96.78%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.4 million shares (or 8.88% of all shares), a total value of $35.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.07 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund owns about 4.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $10.15 million.