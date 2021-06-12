During The Past Six Months, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Shares Took An 47.20% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the TGI share is $21.73, that puts it down -0.98 from that peak though still a striking 72.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 860.13K shares over the past three months.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TGI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $21.52 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.64%, and it has moved by 45.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 147.07%. The short interest in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.73, which implies a decrease of -21.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, TGI is trading at a discount of -30.11% off the target high and 34.94% off the low.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Triumph Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares have gone up 47.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,066.67% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 115.80% this quarter and then jump 262.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $397.36 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $394.49 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return 2100.00% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.81%.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Triumph Group Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.95%, with the float percentage being 90.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 15.25% of all shares), a total value of $105.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 12.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $87.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 million, or about 5.96% of the stock, which is worth about $60.19 million.