During The Past Six Months, PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Shares Took An 20.69% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $113.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $4.32. The 52-week high for the PVH share is $121.18, that puts it down -7.2 from that peak though still a striking 63.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.77. The company’s market capitalization is $8.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 975.93K shares over the past three months.

PVH Corp. (PVH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PVH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

PVH Corp. (PVH) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $113.04 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.73%, and it has moved by 6.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.42%. The short interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.53, which implies an increase of 4.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, PVH is trading at a discount of -28.27% off the target high and 11.54% off the low.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PVH Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PVH Corp. (PVH) shares have gone up 20.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 436.55% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 830.80% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.14 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.4 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.00%. While earnings are projected to return -385.30% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.57% per annum.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

PVH Corp. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.10%, with the float percentage being 100.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 587 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.49 million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $984.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $694.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PVH Corp. (PVH) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $182.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $175.36 million.