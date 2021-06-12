Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Investing Potential Is $40.05

During the last session, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.33% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the DCT share is $59.40, that puts it down -48.31 from that peak though still a striking 15.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.91. The company’s market capitalization is $5.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 656.04K shares over the past three months.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) registered a 3.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $40.05 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.63%, and it has moved by 9.25% in 30 days. The short interest in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) is 6.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.00, which implies an increase of 22.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, DCT is trading at a discount of -37.33% off the target high and -22.35% off the low.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares have gone up 1.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.33% against 1.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.75 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.51 million by the end of Aug 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -66.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 53.70% per annum.

DCT Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. insiders own 27.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.47%, with the float percentage being 89.15%. Accenture PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.07 million shares (or 16.01% of all shares), a total value of $951.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.53 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $499.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 8.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $376.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.75 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $205.83 million.