Does Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Still Look Attractive After A 3.05% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.02% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OLO share is $44.89, that puts it down -8.85 from that peak though still a striking 44.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.88. The company’s market capitalization is $5.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 896.37K shares over the past three months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Olo Inc. (OLO) registered a 0.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.02% in intraday trading to $41.24 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.05%, and it has moved by 53.82% in 30 days.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.03 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.65 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 100.00% in 2021.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders own 2.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.22%, with the float percentage being 60.95%.