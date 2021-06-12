Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) After A 3.72% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.22% or $1.66. The 52-week high for the BKE share is $46.72, that puts it down -14.09 from that peak though still a striking 66.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.69. The company’s market capitalization is $2.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 519.38K shares over the past three months.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) registered a 4.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.22% in intraday trading to $40.95 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.72%, and it has moved by -0.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 179.37%. The short interest in The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is 4.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies a decrease of -192.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, BKE is trading at a premium of 65.81% off the target high and 65.81% off the low.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Buckle Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) shares have gone up 35.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 40.98% against 43.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.80% this quarter and then drop -22.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220.16 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $248.61 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.80%. While earnings are projected to return 24.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.88% per annum.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Buckle Inc. is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.57%.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

The Buckle Inc. insiders own 40.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.32%, with the float percentage being 106.07%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.23 million shares (or 14.53% of all shares), a total value of $211.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $148.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Buckle Inc. (BKE) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 4.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $75.11 million.