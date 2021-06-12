Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)’s Stock Is Up 176.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.29% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the DBD share is $17.30, that puts it down -25.18 from that peak though still a striking 64.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 643.84K shares over the past three months.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) registered a 2.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.29% in intraday trading to $13.82 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.03%, and it has moved by 10.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 176.40%. The short interest in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is 5.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 34.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, DBD is trading at a discount of -66.43% off the target high and -44.72% off the low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shares have gone up 27.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 174.36% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.90% this quarter and then jump 121.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $958.87 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.80%. While earnings are projected to return 22.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated insiders own 7.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.76%, with the float percentage being 88.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 14.61% of all shares), a total value of $121.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $22.39 million.