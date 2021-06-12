Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP): Can A Stock That’s Up 9.21% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.34% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the DESP share is $17.66, that puts it down -26.23 from that peak though still a striking 56.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.08. The company’s market capitalization is $971.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 510.60K shares over the past three months.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. DESP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) registered a -1.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.34% in intraday trading to $13.99 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.79%, and it has moved by 13.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.52%. The short interest in Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.43, which implies an increase of 14.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, DESP is trading at a discount of -64.4% off the target high and 7.08% off the low.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Despegar.com Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares have gone up 17.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.26% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.90% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 158.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.8 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.13 million and $14.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 680.60% and then jump by 713.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.00%. While earnings are projected to return -548.90% in 2021.

DESP Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Despegar.com Corp. insiders own 15.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.47%, with the float percentage being 74.72%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.26 million shares (or 13.29% of all shares), a total value of $118.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.26 million shares, is of Dorsey Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $54.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares are Fiera Cap Ser Tr-Fiera Cap Emerging Markets Fd and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fiera Cap Ser Tr-Fiera Cap Emerging Markets Fd owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $13.47 million.