DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) On Friday – Up 69.31 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.29% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the DCP share is $30.44, that puts it up 1.04 from that peak though still a striking 69.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.44. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 722.24K shares over the past three months.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) registered a 2.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.29% in intraday trading to $30.76 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.45%, and it has moved by 23.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 156.33%. The short interest in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is 4.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.62 day(s) to cover.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DCP Midstream LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares have gone up 54.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.78% against 20.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 273.30% this quarter and then jump 28.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.41 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.27 billion and $2.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 89.20% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.50%. While earnings are projected to return -67.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.60% per annum.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DCP Midstream LP is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 12.18%.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

DCP Midstream LP insiders own 56.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.12%, with the float percentage being 74.57%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.06 million shares (or 5.79% of all shares), a total value of $261.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.2 million shares, is of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $199.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 11.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $244.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $49.47 million.