Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) On Friday – Up 59.17 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the DAN share is $28.44, that puts it down -8.01 from that peak though still a striking 59.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.75. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) trade information

Dana Incorporated (DAN) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.66% in intraday trading to $26.33 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.63%, and it has moved by 4.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 124.09%. The short interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is 3.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.70, which implies an increase of 16.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, DAN is trading at a discount of -29.13% off the target high and -6.34% off the low.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dana Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dana Incorporated (DAN) shares have gone up 33.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 525.64% against 42.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 176.80% this quarter and then jump 86.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.21 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 101.40% and then jump by 11.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.30%. While earnings are projected to return -113.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 73.87% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

DAN Dividends

Dana Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dana Incorporated is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.76%.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s Major holders

Dana Incorporated insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.89%, with the float percentage being 97.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 397 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.56 million shares (or 11.41% of all shares), a total value of $323.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $252.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dana Incorporated (DAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.9 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $94.86 million.