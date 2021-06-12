CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Is Worth Evaluating At $136.57

During the last session, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $136.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.01% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CYBR share is $169.70, that puts it down -24.26 from that peak though still a striking 32.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.61. The company’s market capitalization is $5.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 464.20K shares over the past three months.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CYBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) registered a -0.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.01% in intraday trading to $136.57 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.41%, and it has moved by 15.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.74%. The short interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is 2.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $175.33, which implies an increase of 22.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, CYBR is trading at a discount of -46.45% off the target high and -9.83% off the low.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CyberArk Software Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares have gone up 25.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.66% against -7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -97.60% this quarter and then drop -83.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.97 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.96 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $106.5 million and $106.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return -110.30% in 2021.

CYBR Dividends

CyberArk Software Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

CyberArk Software Ltd. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.95%, with the float percentage being 93.05%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 511 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $433.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $245.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Franklin Global Tr-Franklin International Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $108.97 million.