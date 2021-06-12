Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Is Up 2.22% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CGNT share is $38.00, that puts it down -58.66 from that peak though still a striking 5.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 476.60K shares over the past three months.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CGNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $23.95 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.07%, and it has moved by 2.22% in 30 days. The short interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is 1.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.60, which implies an increase of 41.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, CGNT is trading at a discount of -87.89% off the target high and -50.31% off the low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cognyte Software Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $114.08 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $116.71 million by the end of Jul 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -29.70% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Cognyte Software Ltd. insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.66%, with the float percentage being 93.50%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.95 million shares (or 10.57% of all shares), a total value of $193.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $124.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $60.08 million.