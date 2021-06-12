Can You Get A Quick Recovery From nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Given A -62.57% drop From High?

During the last session, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.20% or $1.98. The 52-week high for the NCNO share is $103.95, that puts it down -62.57 from that peak though still a striking 24.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 952.70K shares over the past three months.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NCNO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

nCino Inc. (NCNO) registered a 3.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.20% in intraday trading to $63.94 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.08%, and it has moved by 25.30% in 30 days. The short interest in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 5.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83.89, which implies an increase of 23.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, NCNO is trading at a discount of -56.4% off the target high and -9.48% off the low.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that nCino Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. nCino Inc. (NCNO) shares have gone down -25.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.54% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.43 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.07 million by the end of Oct 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -50.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

nCino Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.42%, with the float percentage being 80.16%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.2 million shares (or 35.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.76 million shares, is of Salesforce Com Inc’s that is approximately 11.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $779.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of nCino Inc. (NCNO) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $176.29 million.