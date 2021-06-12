Can Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 29.52% YTD?

During the last session, Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the BCC share is $78.35, that puts it down -26.55 from that peak though still a striking 51.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.07. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 373.73K shares over the past three months.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.31.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) trade information

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $61.91 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by -8.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.06%. The short interest in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.50, which implies an increase of 12.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, BCC is trading at a discount of -32.45% off the target high and 3.09% off the low.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boise Cascade Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boise Cascade Company (BCC) shares have gone up 34.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.27% against 39.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 407.10% this quarter and then drop -5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.99 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.71 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.24 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.40% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.30%. While earnings are projected to return 115.20% in 2021.

BCC Dividends

Boise Cascade Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Boise Cascade Company is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s Major holders

Boise Cascade Company insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.12%, with the float percentage being 99.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 17.95% of all shares), a total value of $337.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $215.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boise Cascade Company (BCC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $156.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 4.05% of the stock, which is worth about $79.47 million.