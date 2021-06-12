C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Is Worth Evaluating At $42.18

During the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CCCC share is $48.97, that puts it down -16.1 from that peak though still a striking 46.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 386.78K shares over the past three months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CCCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $42.18 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.04%, and it has moved by 20.38% in 30 days. The short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.80, which implies an increase of 27.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, CCCC is trading at a discount of -49.36% off the target high and -20.91% off the low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C4 Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares have gone up 38.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.98% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.97 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -50.40% in 2021.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 13.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.11%, with the float percentage being 74.43%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $116.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $30.24 million.