Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Surged 7.60% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.96% or $1.21. The 52-week high for the BYD share is $71.00, that puts it down -13.0 from that peak though still a striking 72.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.43. The company’s market capitalization is $7.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BYD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) trade information

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) registered a 1.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.96% in intraday trading to $62.83 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.64%, and it has moved by 7.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 207.99%. The short interest in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is 3.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.36, which implies an increase of 19.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, BYD is trading at a discount of -32.1% off the target high and -11.41% off the low.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boyd Gaming Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) shares have gone up 49.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,266.67% against 31.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 186.70% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $778.84 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $767.78 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.91%. While earnings are projected to return -185.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.82% per annum.

BYD Dividends

Boyd Gaming Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s Major holders

Boyd Gaming Corporation insiders own 26.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.02%, with the float percentage being 97.18%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.83 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $422.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $396.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $128.17 million.