Boom Or Bust? Where Will Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.02% or -$1.51. The 52-week high for the SANA share is $44.60, that puts it down -89.3 from that peak though still a striking 30.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.28. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 426.50K shares over the past three months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SANA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) registered a -6.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.02% in intraday trading to $23.56 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.87%, and it has moved by 23.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is 3.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.75, which implies an increase of 40.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, SANA is trading at a discount of -91.0% off the target high and -48.56% off the low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sana Biotechnology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -118.20% in 2021.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 12.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.21%, with the float percentage being 54.86%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 34.24 million shares (or 18.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.18 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $340.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $26.42 million.