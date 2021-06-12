Boom Or Bust? Where Will PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.22% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PAE share is $11.58, that puts it down -29.1 from that peak though still a striking 16.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $823.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 492.33K shares over the past three months.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PAE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) trade information

PAE Incorporated (PAE) registered a 0.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $8.97 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.40%, and it has moved by 8.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.03%. The short interest in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 33.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, PAE is trading at a discount of -78.37% off the target high and -17.06% off the low.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PAE Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PAE Incorporated (PAE) shares have gone down -4.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 283.33% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $761.95 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $782.96 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $617.98 million and $671.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.30% and then jump by 16.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 283.30% in 2021.

PAE Dividends

PAE Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s Major holders

PAE Incorporated insiders own 9.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.69%, with the float percentage being 92.20%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.92 million shares (or 22.48% of all shares), a total value of $192.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.8 million shares, is of Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $71.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PAE Incorporated (PAE) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 4.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $19.09 million.