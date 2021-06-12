Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) Is Up 27.47% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.30% or $2.08. The 52-week high for the BCEI share is $48.57, that puts it up 3.71 from that peak though still a striking 72.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.74K shares over the past three months.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BCEI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.28.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) trade information

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) registered a 4.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.30% in intraday trading to $50.44 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.82%, and it has moved by 27.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 162.85%. The short interest in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.17, which implies an increase of 16.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, BCEI is trading at a discount of -56.62% off the target high and 0.87% off the low.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) shares have gone up 114.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.92% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 109.80% this quarter and then jump 240.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 291.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $137.57 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.27 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.19 million and $62.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 280.10% and then jump by 372.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.30%. While earnings are projected to return 52.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BCEI Dividends

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s Major holders

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.02%, with the float percentage being 72.06%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $60.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 3.91% of the stock, which is worth about $24.79 million.