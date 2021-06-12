ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Is Up 19.70% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.60% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the ASLN share is $6.75, that puts it down -113.61 from that peak though still a striking 60.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $209.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 748.96K shares over the past three months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ASLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) registered a 2.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.60% in intraday trading to $3.16 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.93%, and it has moved by 19.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.74%. The short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 60.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ASLN is trading at a discount of -153.16% off the target high and -153.16% off the low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares have gone up 46.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.80%. While earnings are projected to return -5.20% in 2021.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.71%, with the float percentage being 12.71%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.01 million shares (or 5.28% of all shares), a total value of $3.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.07 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 32379.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value.