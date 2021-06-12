Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $170.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $2.4. The 52-week high for the ALB share is $188.35, that puts it down -10.68 from that peak though still a striking 57.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.39. The company’s market capitalization is $19.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ALB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $170.18 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.94%, and it has moved by 10.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.37%. The short interest in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $166.68, which implies a decrease of -2.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $216.00 respectively. As a result, ALB is trading at a discount of -26.92% off the target high and 52.99% off the low.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Albemarle Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares have gone up 19.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.38% against 29.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.50% this quarter and then drop -26.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $788.6 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $769.3 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $764.05 million and $746.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return -29.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.61% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Albemarle Corporation is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.50%.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Albemarle Corporation insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.01%, with the float percentage being 81.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 961 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.14 million shares (or 10.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.12 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares are Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund owns about 4.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $591.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $444.11 million.