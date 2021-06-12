Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO): Can A Stock That’s Up 33.26% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the AGIO share is $60.71, that puts it down -5.14 from that peak though still a striking 43.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 645.18K shares over the past three months.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AGIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $57.74 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.24%, and it has moved by 6.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.95%. The short interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is 5.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.50, which implies an increase of 10.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, AGIO is trading at a discount of -52.41% off the target high and 13.4% off the low.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) shares have gone up 70.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 635.86% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.40% this quarter and then drop -7.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.74 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.11 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.35 million and $38.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -92.70% and then drop by -91.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.60%. While earnings are projected to return 30.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AGIO Dividends

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.77%, with the float percentage being 95.76%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 11.26% of all shares), a total value of $341.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $243.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 6.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $302.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $76.83 million.