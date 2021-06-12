After PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Surges -94.44% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the AGS share is $11.21, that puts it down -3.8 from that peak though still a striking 76.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $417.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.85K shares over the past three months.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) trade information

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $10.80 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.26%, and it has moved by 29.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 151.75%. The short interest in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.43, which implies an increase of 19.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, AGS is trading at a discount of -94.44% off the target high and 16.67% off the low.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PlayAGS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) shares have gone up 84.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.83% against 31.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 32.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.02 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.08 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.49 million and $49.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 364.50% and then jump by 17.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return -622.10% in 2021.

AGS Dividends

PlayAGS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s Major holders

PlayAGS Inc. insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.62%, with the float percentage being 85.27%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.21 million shares (or 22.53% of all shares), a total value of $59.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 9.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $5.51 million.