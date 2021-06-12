After CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Surges -41.56% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the CURO share is $20.81, that puts it down -17.84 from that peak though still a striking 63.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.53. The company’s market capitalization is $745.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 195.41K shares over the past three months.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CURO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) trade information

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $17.66 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by 24.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.30%. The short interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 23.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CURO is trading at a discount of -41.56% off the target high and -18.91% off the low.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CURO Group Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) shares have gone up 110.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.95% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.40% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $192.47 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $212.24 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.30%. While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.57% per annum.

CURO Dividends

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CURO Group Holdings Corp. is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders

CURO Group Holdings Corp. insiders own 50.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.25%, with the float percentage being 66.84%. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 5.35% of all shares), a total value of $32.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $6.68 million.