After A 15.53% Jump In The Last Week, Does Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $74.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.39% or $2.46. The 52-week high for the TPTX share is $141.30, that puts it down -88.58 from that peak though still a striking 27.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 467.68K shares over the past three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. TPTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) registered a 3.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $74.93 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.53%, and it has moved by 13.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.31%. The short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is 2.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $152.50, which implies an increase of 50.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $178.00 respectively. As a result, TPTX is trading at a discount of -137.56% off the target high and -60.15% off the low.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares have gone down -32.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.08% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.60% this quarter and then drop -207.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -28.80% in 2021.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.93%, with the float percentage being 95.48%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.22 million shares (or 12.65% of all shares), a total value of $757.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $419.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $86.88 million.