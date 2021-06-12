Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Rose 46.77% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 23.86%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.82% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $65.25, that puts it down -21.1 from that peak though still a striking 46.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.56K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ACCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $53.88 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.61%, and it has moved by 31.96% in 30 days. The short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 3.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.58, which implies an increase of 8.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, ACCD is trading at a discount of -15.07% off the target high and -0.22% off the low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares have gone down -3.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.91% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.60% this quarter and then jump 27.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.77 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.35 million by the end of Aug 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 9.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.80% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 12.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.87%, with the float percentage being 52.70%. AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 6.81% of all shares), a total value of $164.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $103.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $61.75 million.