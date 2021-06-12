A -240.91% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR)

During the last session, Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX:KLR)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.14% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the KLR share is $20.75, that puts it down -68.43 from that peak though still a striking 69.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $377.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 296.93K shares over the past three months.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. KLR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX:KLR) trade information

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) registered a -2.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.14% in intraday trading to $12.32 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.04%, and it has moved by -5.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.64%. The short interest in Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX:KLR) is 2.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.50, which implies an increase of 59.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, KLR is trading at a discount of -240.91% off the target high and -102.92% off the low.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kaleyra Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) shares have gone up 50.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.33% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.70% this quarter and then jump 42.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.39 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.08 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.2 million and $38.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.50% and then jump by 25.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -14.50% in 2021.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX:KLR)’s Major holders

Kaleyra Inc. insiders own 47.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.47%, with the float percentage being 59.46%. Must Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 6.41% of all shares), a total value of $19.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 million shares, is of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s that is approximately 5.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $7.1 million.