Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YAC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:YAC)’s traded shares were 1.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the YAC share is $11.40, that puts it down -14.8 from that peak though still a striking 3.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.55. The company’s market capitalization is $423.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25540.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 121.64K shares over the past three months.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:YAC) trade information

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $9.93 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.92%, and it has moved by -0.20% in 30 days. The short interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:YAC) is 61880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

YAC Dividends

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:YAC)’s Major holders

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.39%, with the float percentage being 71.39%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.38 million shares (or 4.01% of all shares), a total value of $13.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 3.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $4.58 million.