Will Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$1.06. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $94.81, that puts it down -230.81 from that peak though still a striking 33.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $28.66 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.37%, and it has moved by 34.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 7.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.75, which implies an increase of 42.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, NNOX is trading at a discount of -95.39% off the target high and -57.01% off the low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares have gone down -42.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -115.09% against 8.60.

While earnings are projected to return -141.80% in 2021.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders own 27.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.27%, with the float percentage being 15.57%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 1.00% of all shares), a total value of $19.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62818.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 million.