Will Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 4.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.89% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $16.75, that puts it down -138.26 from that peak though still a striking 72.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $334.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.71 million shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a -5.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.89% in intraday trading to $7.03 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.41%, and it has moved by 44.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.15%. The short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 3.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -185.70% this quarter and then drop -1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.88 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.52 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.77 million and $55.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.50% and then jump by 55.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2021.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 11.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.01%, with the float percentage being 3.40%. Atom Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $6.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 100000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13877.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.