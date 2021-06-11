Will 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NMTR share is $2.26, that puts it down -60.28 from that peak though still a striking 68.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $336.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.58 million shares over the past three months.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. NMTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.85%, and it has moved by 30.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.42%. The short interest in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is 9.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 68.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NMTR is trading at a discount of -325.53% off the target high and -112.77% off the low.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) shares have gone up 70.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.86% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.30%. While earnings are projected to return 28.30% in 2021.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. insiders own 10.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.84%, with the float percentage being 34.36%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.72 million shares (or 10.23% of all shares), a total value of $30.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.65 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $3.22 million.