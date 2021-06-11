Why Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the WINT share is $10.06, that puts it down -326.27 from that peak though still a striking 33.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $45.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 million shares over the past three months.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. WINT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.19%, and it has moved by 29.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.71%. The short interest in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 73.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, WINT is trading at a discount of -302.54% off the target high and -238.98% off the low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares have gone down -61.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.77% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.80% this quarter and then jump 9.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.30%. While earnings are projected to return 17.30% in 2021.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 48.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.39%, with the float percentage being 8.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 3.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Balanced Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14800.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $36260.0.