What Will Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) Be Like After It Jumps -34.62% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.55% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the ICON share is $4.20, that puts it down -34.62 from that peak though still a striking 80.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $35.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 161.61K shares over the past three months.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ICON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) trade information

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) registered a 27.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.55% in intraday trading to $3.12 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.49%, and it has moved by 35.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.33%. The short interest in Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 22.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ICON is trading at a discount of -28.21% off the target high and -28.21% off the low.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.70%. While earnings are projected to return 94.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

ICON Dividends

Iconix Brand Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Major holders

Iconix Brand Group Inc. insiders own 5.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.11%, with the float percentage being 23.30%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.95 million shares (or 6.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Virtus Allianz Fds-AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.