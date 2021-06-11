What To Expect As GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Delivers An -74.27% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares were 11.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.13% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the GOTU share is $149.05, that puts it down -823.48 from that peak though still a striking 20.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.01 million shares over the past three months.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GOTU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) registered a 4.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.13% in intraday trading to $16.14 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.96%, and it has moved by -37.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.61%. The short interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is 16.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $313.37, which implies an increase of 94.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $121.34 and $648.47 respectively. As a result, GOTU is trading at a discount of -3917.78% off the target high and -651.8% off the low.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GSX Techedu Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares have gone down -74.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.93% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -675.00% this quarter and then jump 87.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $393.11 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $481.4 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $237.96 million and $291.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.20% and then jump by 65.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -746.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.03% per annum.

GOTU Dividends

GSX Techedu Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

GSX Techedu Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.69%, with the float percentage being 66.69%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.85 million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $367.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.77 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 5.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $263.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $22.61 million.