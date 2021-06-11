What Should You Do With Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s traded shares were 4.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.14% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the PTIX share is $7.00, that puts it down -162.17 from that peak though still a striking 60.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $40.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) registered a 13.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.14% in intraday trading to $2.67 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.69%, and it has moved by -23.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.73%. The short interest in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.40%. While earnings are projected to return -44.50% in 2021.

PTIX Dividends

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s Major holders

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 23.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.17%, with the float percentage being 15.89%.