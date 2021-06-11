We Just Learned Something New! After Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s -5.10% Loss This Week

During the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares were 4.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CTRM share is $19.50, that puts it down -482.09 from that peak though still a striking 66.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $333.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.81 million shares over the past three months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.10%, and it has moved by -19.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.11%. The short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 4.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -106.30% in 2021.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.51%, with the float percentage being 2.54%.