We Just Learned Something New About Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) This Week With Its -0.32% Loss

During the recent session, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.19% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the CRK share is $6.84, that puts it down -1.48 from that peak though still a striking 39.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CRK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) registered a 8.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.19% in intraday trading to $6.74 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.32%, and it has moved by 10.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.16%. The short interest in Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 7.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.29, which implies an increase of 7.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, CRK is trading at a discount of -33.53% off the target high and 10.98% off the low.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) shares have gone up 34.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 252.17% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 416.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310.53 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $335.07 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.90%. While earnings are projected to return -198.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources Inc. insiders own 65.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.05%, with the float percentage being 57.83%. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 2.33% of all shares), a total value of $29.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.11 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 2.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $9.0 million.