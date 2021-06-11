Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Fell -77.72%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s traded shares were 7.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $195.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.93% or -$21.52. The 52-week high for the VRTX share is $306.08, that puts it down -56.76 from that peak though still a striking -3.75% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $202.57. The company’s market capitalization is $56.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.3.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) registered a -9.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.93% in intraday trading to $195.25 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.66%, and it has moved by 1.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.98%. The short interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is 4.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $270.91, which implies an increase of 27.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210.00 and $347.00 respectively. As a result, VRTX is trading at a discount of -77.72% off the target high and -7.55% off the low.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) shares have gone down -5.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.72% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.90% this quarter and then jump 0.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.75 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%. While earnings are projected to return 128.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.90% per annum.

VRTX Dividends

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s Major holders

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.70%, with the float percentage being 93.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,457 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.24 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $5.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.39 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.61 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.42 billion.