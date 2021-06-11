Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON):The Stock Was Up 26.33 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s traded shares were 1.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.16% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the VLON share is $9.90, that puts it down -102.04 from that peak though still a striking 26.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $33.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 50.65K shares over the past three months.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) registered a 13.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.16% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.10%, and it has moved by 24.05% in 30 days. The short interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 29780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 59.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VLON is trading at a discount of -144.9% off the target high and -144.9% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -38.10% in 2021.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 54.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.98%, with the float percentage being 26.37%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 4.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares are 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd owns about 10000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46400.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4817.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $22350.0.