Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s traded shares were 1.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.81% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the UONE share is $54.16, that puts it down -250.55 from that peak though still a striking 90.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $97.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.80 million shares over the past three months.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Urban One Inc. (UONE) registered a -4.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.81% in intraday trading to $15.45 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.18%, and it has moved by 235.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 730.69%. The short interest in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies a decrease of -157.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, UONE is trading at a premium of 61.17% off the target high and 61.17% off the low.

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Urban One Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.71%, with the float percentage being 21.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99241.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Urban One Inc. (UONE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 96713.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21983.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.