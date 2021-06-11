United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Received An 128.17% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)’s traded shares were 1.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.22% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the UAMY share is $2.56, that puts it down -169.47 from that peak though still a striking 76.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $93.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) registered a -5.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.22% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.26%, and it has moved by 23.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.49%. The short interest in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies a decrease of -58.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, UAMY is trading at a premium of 36.84% off the target high and 36.84% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.00%. While earnings are projected to return 14.70% in 2021.

UAMY Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders

United States Antimony Corporation insiders own 14.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.29%, with the float percentage being 9.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.7 million shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $3.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.