Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Stock Jumped 25.00% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares were 2.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TNXP share is $2.46, that puts it down -90.7 from that peak though still a striking 60.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $405.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.36 million shares over the past three months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TNXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) registered a -0.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.38% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.84%, and it has moved by 25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.06%. The short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 5.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 67.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, TNXP is trading at a discount of -210.08% off the target high and -210.08% off the low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares have gone up 100.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.36% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.90% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 97.10% in 2021.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.98%, with the float percentage being 12.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.68 million shares (or 4.46% of all shares), a total value of $18.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.45 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.52 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $5.79 million.