The Time To Buy Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) Is Now

During the last session, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s traded shares were 33.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 40.15% or $2.75. The 52-week high for the HTBX share is $30.10, that puts it down -213.54 from that peak though still a striking 48.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.90. The company’s market capitalization is $247.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 405.60K shares over the past three months.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HTBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) registered a 40.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 40.15% in intraday trading to $9.60 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.12%, and it has moved by 57.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.09%. The short interest in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) is 2.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.80, which implies an increase of 62.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, HTBX is trading at a discount of -243.75% off the target high and -108.33% off the low.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $480k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $440k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $270k and $850k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 77.80% and then drop by -48.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.90%. While earnings are projected to return 61.30% in 2021.

HTBX Dividends

Heat Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Heat Biologics Inc. insiders own 4.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.30%, with the float percentage being 12.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $7.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 million.