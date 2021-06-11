The Time To Buy Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Is Now

During the recent session, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.09% or -$2.28. The 52-week high for the ADC share is $73.90, that puts it down -3.44 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 697.41K shares over the past three months.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ADC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) trade information

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) registered a -3.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.09% in intraday trading to $71.44 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.90%, and it has moved by 7.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.10%. The short interest in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) is 4.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.79, which implies an increase of 8.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, ADC is trading at a discount of -14.78% off the target high and -2.18% off the low.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agree Realty Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) shares have gone up 11.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.74% against 2.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.59 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.44 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.44 million and $61.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.40% and then jump by 37.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -10.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ADC Dividends

Agree Realty Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Agree Realty Corporation is 2.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.74%.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)’s Major holders

Agree Realty Corporation insiders own 2.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.93%, with the float percentage being 113.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 441 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.23 million shares (or 19.07% of all shares), a total value of $823.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $636.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $284.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 3.75% of the stock, which is worth about $152.08 million.