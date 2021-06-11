The Time Is Right To Purchase Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO)

During the last session, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.67% or $1.38. The 52-week high for the GATO share is $24.00, that puts it down -23.84 from that peak though still a striking 70.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 577.98K shares over the past three months.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GATO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) registered a 7.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.67% in intraday trading to $19.38 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.60%, and it has moved by 54.79% in 30 days. The short interest in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 2.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies a decrease of -15.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $21.50 respectively. As a result, GATO is trading at a discount of -10.94% off the target high and 38.08% off the low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -110.30% in 2021.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Gatos Silver Inc. insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.26%, with the float percentage being 92.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.88 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $88.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 million shares, is of Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan’s that is approximately 10.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $13.28 million.