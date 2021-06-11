The IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Stock Jumped -11.53% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IZEA share is $7.45, that puts it down -162.32 from that peak though still a striking 76.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $168.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. IZEA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.79%, and it has moved by -11.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.88%. The short interest in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is 2.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.15, which implies an increase of 31.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.15 and $4.15 respectively. As a result, IZEA is trading at a discount of -46.13% off the target high and -46.13% off the low.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IZEA Worldwide Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) shares have gone up 206.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.00% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.13 million and $4.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 91.40% and then jump by 73.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.40%. While earnings are projected to return 13.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

IZEA Dividends

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

IZEA Worldwide Inc. insiders own 7.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.59%, with the float percentage being 13.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.26 million shares (or 3.66% of all shares), a total value of $8.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.7 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $5.61 million.